Snoop Dogg is turning his life story into a movie. According to Deadline, the rapper’s newly launched Death Row Pictures partnered with Universal for a biopic on his life. Menace II Society director Allen Hughes is on board for what will be the first project under Death Row Pictures. Additionally, Joe Robert Cole, who co-wrote Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will write the script. Meanwhile, Snoop, Hughes, and Sara Ramaker serve as the executive producers.

In a statement, Snoop described the “perfect marriage” of collaborators, from the writer to the director.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” said Snoop Dogg. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Snoop Dogg attends the Snoop Dogg Tastemaker “On the Come Up” Premiere on September 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/[Getty Images] for Paramount+ )

Universal’s chairman Donna Langley’s formed a strong relationship with plenty of music industry figures over the years. That bond allowed the company to produce several biopics on musicians and have their original catalog used. Universal previously worked on N.W.A’s biopic Straight Outta Compton. They’re also working on biopics surrounding the life and careers of Cher and Madonna.

“We met with Snoop shortly after he acquired Death Row Records and had the opportunity to hear his story in his own words,” Langley said. “We are humbled to be able to create the lasting document of this singular artist.”

Allen Hughes expressed his gratitude for his involvement in the project, especially having witnessed Snoop’s evolution over the years. “[The movie] allows me to go back to the hood 30 years after Menace II Society, and say more now than I could then,” Hughes said.

“Snoop Dogg is one of the most internationally beloved figures in hip-hop. There’s just something about his energy that brings people of all walks of life together,” Hughes said. “Snoop Dogg, not just the artist, but the man and his brand, has transcended generations with his connection and appeal to audiences.”

We’ll keep you updated on anymore news surrounding the biopic.

