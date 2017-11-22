Universal Pictures
- MoviesSnoop Dogg Biopic In The Works From Universal & Death Row PicturesAllen Hughes will direct the upcoming biopic on Snoop Dogg. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureQuavo, Chlöe, & Druski To Star In Will Packer Production "Praise This": ReportThe film will reportedly be about youth choirs in a music competition.By Erika Marie
- MoviesUniversal To Release Films Currently In Theaters As $20 Rentals: ReportFor $20 bucks, fans can stream a couple Universal films from their home starting Friday.By Kevin Goddard
- MoviesJordan Peele Lands Five-Year Deal With Universal PicturesJordan Peele's not done yet.By Cole Blake
- MusicJanelle Monae's Wondaland Signs First-Look Production Deal With UniversalWondaland delves into film.By Milca P.
- Entertainment"Fast & Furious" Producer Sues Universal Pictures Over "Hobbs & Shaw" Spin-Off FilmNot fast, just furious. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMichael Myers Haunts His Prey In Eerie New "Halloween" Trailer"Halloween" hits theatres on October 19th.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" Shares A Short First LookThis short teaser for the "Jurassic World" sequel will have to do for now. By Chantilly Post