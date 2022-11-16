The Songwriters Hall Of Fame has nominated Snoop Dogg as an inductee for the 2023 SHOF Induction & Awards Gala. Sade, Teddy Riley, Gloria Estefan, Patti Smith, and more legends have been inducted over the years.

Writing about Snoop in an announcement, the organization cited “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” “Nuthin’ But A ‘G’ Thang,” “Young, Wild & Free,” “Gin & Juice,” and “Next Episode,” as key songs in his catalog.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola – Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

Snoop Dogg is in the midst of an incredibly busy year. At the start, he acquired and became the owner of Death Row Records. He’s been signing new artists and re-releasing Death Row’s legacy music in the time since.

Universal Pictures has also announced it is developing a biopic about him. Allen Hughes has signed on to direct. He’s directed Menace II Society, Dead Presidents, The Book of Eli, and more.

“I waited a long time to put this project together because I wanted to choose the right director, the perfect writer, and the greatest movie company I could partner with that could understand the legacy that I’m trying to portray on screen, and the memory I’m trying to leave behind,” Snoop Dogg said of the film. “It was the perfect marriage. It was holy matrimony, not holy macaroni.”

Earlier this month, Snoop announced that he is signing with WME. The company will accommodate his storied career while expanding it across music, film, TV, business, and more.

The 2023 SHOF Induction & Awards Gala is scheduled for June 15, 2023, in New York City. Voting on the new inductees will conclude on Wednesday, December 28.

