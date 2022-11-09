WME has signed the legendary rapper Snoop Dogg in all areas. Explaining the decision in a statement, Snoop says that the company is the only place that can accommodate the massive career he’s built and expand on it across music, film, TV, business, and more.

“WME is the only place that can handle the career I’ve built and grow it even further,” Snoop said. “I look forward to gettin’ it with the WME team to continue innovating across music, film, TV, business, and digital and break barriers across entertainment.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JULY 06: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola – Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

Having been in the industry for over three decades now, Snoop has released 20 studio albums, helping him earn 20 GRAMMY nominations and countless chart-topping tracks. He recently notched a Primetime Emmy Award win for his performance in the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

On the business side of things, Snoop acquired and became the owner of Death Row Records, earlier this year. In the time since he took over, he’s been signing new artists and re-releasing Death Row’s legacy music. There is also a Death Row series in the works.

With Death Row Pictures, Snoop has produced Netflix’s Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, He’s also working on MGM’s The Underdoggs with Kenya Barris, in which he will also star.

Additionally, Snoop serves on the Board of Directors for FaZe Clan, Inc, opened up a clothing storefront in Inglewood, and more.

Last month, Snoop teamed up with DJ Drama for a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape. The project sees him collaborate with Juicy J, Trinidad James, Dave East, Daz Dillinger, and Kurupt, among others.

