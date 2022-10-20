It may not be New Music Friday quite yet, but that hasn’t stopped DJ Drama and Snoop Dogg from delivering their latest 13-track musical endeavour together, Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It.

The new mixtape landed on Thursday (October 20), and is complete with guest appearances from names like Juicy J, Dave East, Trinidad James, Kurupt, and Daz Dillinger, as well as rising Death Row Records talents like October London and Jane Handcock.

As HipHopDX notes, production was handled by names like Rick Rock, Don Cannon, Nick Papz, Hollywood Cole, and the Doggfather himself, using his production alias Dr. Bombay.

The latest Gangsta Grillz release was first teased back in September as the duo shared a screenshot of their FaceTime call on social media, and it follows Drama and Snoop’s former work together on Tha Blue Carpet Treatment (Tha Mixtape), The City is in Good Hands and the That’s My Work.

Stream I Still Got It on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It Tracklist:

Intro I’m From 21st Street (feat. Stressmatic) I’ll Holla Back (feat. Kurupt & Dave East) I Still Got It Lit (feat. Daz Dillinger) The Price Went Up (by JANE HANDCOCK) My City (feat. Dave East) No Half Steppin Been Smokin (feat. Juicy J) Lime and Squeeze (feat. October London) Girls Love Snoop (by JANE HANDCOCK) Around Here (feat. Jozzy) Dolla Signs (feat. Trinidad James)

