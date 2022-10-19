Snoop Dogg is getting back to the music like he never left. This time around, he joined forces with DJ Drama for a new Gangsta Grillz mixtape entitled I Still Got It. The West Coast legends took to Instagram to reveal the project’s gritty cover art, writing, “C. Day music for the fansI. Still got it. @djdrama @deathrowrecords 10/20/22.”

DJ Drama has been hard at work over the last few years, getting his name and business in tact. Earlier this year, the 44-year old Gangster Grillz creator scored his first Grammy in the Rap Album of the Year category thanks to his work on Tyler, The Creator’s 2021 album Call Me If You Get Lost.

He also teamed up with J.Cole and Dreamville for D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape before reuniting with his longtime collaborator Jeezy for their joint project SnoFall — set to be released on October 21. As for Snoop, I Still Got It isn’t the only collaboration project that the 50-year old legend has in the works. During a recent interview on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast, Snoop revealed that he’s working on a new album with Dr. Dre called Missionary, set to be finished in November.

On the meaning behind the Missionary title, Snoop simply shared, “The first album was Doggystyle.” The self proclaimed Dogg Father is also making moves on the small screen. He’ll make his return as Pastor Swift when season two of Starz BMF airs in January.

