Snoop Dogg says that he’s releasing an album with Dr. Dre in honor of the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle. Appearing on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast, Snoop revealed that the project will be titled, Missionary.

“You’re the first one to hear this: Me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months, and it’ll be done in November,” Snoop told Smith on the show. “And it’s produced by Dr. Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary.”

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

As for why Snoop landed on the title, Missionary, he explained, “[Because] the first album was Doggystyle.”

Doggystyle was released on November 23, 1993, as Snoop’s debut studio album. The project was a massive success and is often recognized as one of the most significant albums of the 1990s. Among the biggest tracks from the album are “Gin and Juice,” “Murder Was the Case,” and “Doggy Dogg World.”

Earlier this year, Snoop and Dre reunited for a performance during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show, which notched both of the artists, as well as Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak a Primetime Emmy Award.

The two were also spotted in the studio together, last month.

Check out a clip from Snoop’s conversation with Stephen A. Smith below.

[Via]