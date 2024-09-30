Snoop Dogg Hints At 2025 Tour To Support New "Missionary" Album With Dr Dre

We're all waiting for Tha Doggfather to hit the road again.

Snoop Dogg will reunite with Dr. Dre for their next collaborative album Missionary, which doesn't have a release date yet. They've indicated that they want to drop it in November to commemorate the anniversary of their last full-length team-up, 1993's Doggystyle. But a new Forbes report published Sunday (September 29) also added another exciting possibility to this reunion. Moreover, the writer mentioned "talk of a tour as early as next year," although this wasn't directly attributed to Tha Doggfather. As such, maybe it's just wishful thinking or a misplaced interpretation, but it seems unlikely that they would drop this album without taking it on the road.

"Music is my foundation. That’s the root of who I am, so I can never run away from that," Snoop Dogg expressed to the publication. He first announced Missionary back in 2022 on Stephen A. Smith's Know Mercy podcast. "You’re the first one to hear this: me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months," the Long Beach legend revealed. "It’s produced by Dr. Dre, it’s our 30th anniversary to Doggystyle. And the name of the album is Missionary." While it didn't line up with the 30th anniversary, 31 isn't so bad!

Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Performing At The 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"As soon as we finish this I have to go downstairs and start mixing," Dr. Dre told Entertainment Tonight last month concerning his upcoming album with Snoop Dogg. "I wanted 14 songs, Snoop wants 16, so we have that thing happening. I’m on song number 11 as far as the mixes go. I have to be done and delivered by September 1st to have a November release." We never got an update on whether he handed the project in or not...

"I actually did a couple of songs, I’m not sure if one of them’s going to make it or not," Dr. Dre continued his revelations about Snoop Dogg's Missionary. "I produced the entire album. But vocally, I think, only one of them is going to make it. There’s a song, we have Sting on the song. Man, it’s an amazing roster of artists that’s on this album. I shouldn’t have revealed that, to be honest."