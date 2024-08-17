Dr Dre Gets Offer From Olympic Archer To Train With Him For 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

UK Launch of 'Gin &amp; Juice By Dre and Snoop'
Eminem and Dr. Dre at the UK Launch of 'Gin &amp; Juice By Dre and Snoop' at Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace, London on July 18, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Justin Huish is confident that, with the right training, Dr. Dre could be a great Olympic archer.

Dr. Dre recently revealed that he wants to try out for archery at the 2028 Olympic Games in his home city of Los Angeles. While many fans might have scoffed at this idea, there's one very knowledgeable expert who is excited at the prospect: two-time Olympic gold medalist Justin Huish. As a fellow Cali native, the archer actually offered the legendary producer to train with him, telling TMZ Sports that he's thrilled at the idea regardless of the 59-year-old's age.

"Anyone can do it at any age," Justin Huish said of Dr. Dre. "There's not really an age limit. You can be a phenom and you don't really know. I'll come to your house. I will train you. I will dedicate my time to train with you. If you're really serious about this, hit me up. We'll make it happen!" "I have it set up in my backyard and I heard qualifying for the Olympics is 77 feet. I practice at 90," Dre said of his past history with archery and how he picked it back up after dedicating much time to music. It would be great for him to represent his home city while they host the next Olympics, as long as he's not replacing more deserving athletes.

Dr. Dre At The LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration

UNSPECIFIED: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) In this image released on August 11, Dr. Dre performs at the LA28 Olympic Games Handover Celebration. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for LA28)

However, Dr. Dre is also critical of this year's events, particularly in regards to the talent that competed in breakdancing. "I did not like that," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It’s so many great breakdancers that I don’t know why they had this particular person doing that." Of course, many thought these comments referred to Australian B-Girl Raygun and her viral moves, but we don't know for sure. Either way, the event sadly won't return at L.A.'s Olympics, whether or not you enjoyed it this time around.

Elsewhere, Dr. Dre is also looking forward to completing his collab album with Snoop Dogg, Missionary. "This one is going to show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music," he remarked to Entertainment Tonight. "I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career. [It's been] much more fun." We'll all patiently wait for the results.

