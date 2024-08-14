Dr Dre Blasts Olympics For Not Having Better Breakdancers In Competition

Dre felt like it wasn't taken seriously.

Dr Dre had lots of connections to the 2024 Olympics. His frequent collaborator, Snoop Dogg, was a torch bearer and meme machine during the games. Dre performed alongside Snoop during closing ceremonies. Plus, the next Olympic Games will be held in Los Angeles, meaning Dre and Snoop will effectively be everywhere. The legendary producer enjoyed the games for the most part, but he had huge problems with one competition in particular: breakdancing.

Dr Dre has been a hip-hop star since the 1980s, so he knows a thing or two about the four elements. He did not like (or recognize) what he say, however, during the Olympics. "I did not like that," Dre explained to Entertainment Tonight. "It’s so many great breakdancers that I don’t know why they had this particular person doing that." The person in question was "Raygun," an Australian woman who went viral for being, well, bad at breakdancing. She got zero points from the judges, and became a meme overnight. Dr Dre admitted that the Raygun bit was funny, but lamented what could have been a real opportunity for a real dancer.

Dr Dre Thought 'Raygun' Mocked Breakdancing

"It was funny, I got some laughs out of it," Dr Dre conceded. "But what the f*ck? There are incredible breakdancers out right now; I don’t know how that happened." Dre wasn't the only producer who had a problem with Raygun's performance. Pete Rock hopped on Twitter during the breakdance competition and mocked the dancer's moves. "Ooohhh sh*t," he wrote. "Wait, that bunny hop kangaroo sh*t she was doing took me way down to floor. This is so messed up." Dr Dre is going to do his part to ensure that the 2028 Olympics will be taking things a bit more seriously. How? Well, he plans to compete as an athlete.