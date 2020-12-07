breakdancing
- SportsWorld Breaking Championship Won By Victor And NickaBoth title wins came against some of the biggest names in the sport.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHip Hop 50th Anniversary Countdown: Year 3, 1975Explore Hip Hop's early roots in 1975, where pioneers like DJ Kool Herc set the stage for a cultural revolution. By Jake Skudder
- MusicTiffany Haddish Playfully Teases Common Over Breakdancing SkillsAt 50, Common is still windmilling from one stage to the next, and his ex told him she's proud of him.By Erika Marie
- SneakersLil Uzi Vert Shows Off Rare Yeezy Shoes As He Dances With FansUzi is back with another side mission.By Thomas Galindo
- SportsBreakdancing Declared An Olympic Sport, Fans ReactMany were surprised by the sport's upcoming inclusion in the 2024 Paris Olympic games.By Alexander Cole