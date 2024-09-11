Raygun Causes Viral Confusion By Claiming World No. 1 Ranking For Breakdancing

Raygun is the top ranked breaker in the world.

The World DanceSport Federation has announced that controversial Australian breakdancer, Raygun, is currently the top-ranked breaker in the world. Her place at the top comes despite her viral showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics, during which she failed to score a single point with her performance. In the wake of the announcement, the organization put out a statement clarifying how it determines its rankings.

"We would like to take this opportunity to provide clarity on the ranking methodology and address the concerns raised," the statement began. "The WDSF Breaking World Ranking List is governed by the WDSF Breaking Rules and Regulations Manual (BRRM) and is updated based on each athlete’s top four performances within the past 12 months. Points earned in these competitions remain valid for 52 weeks from the date of the event." As for Raygun specifically, they explained that she "placed first at the Oceania Continental Championships, October 2023 (ranking points will expire on 28 October 2024)."

Raygun Competes At The Paris Olympics

Raygun competes during the Breaking B-Girls Round Robin Group B battle between Logistx and Raygun on Day 14 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at La Concorde on August 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

The update comes after Raygun reaffirmed her belief that she's the best breaker in Australia during a recent interview with the local outlet, The Project. “I think my record speaks to that,” she said of being worthy to compete at the Olympics. “I was the top-ranked Australian b-girl in 2020 and 2022 and 2023 … The record is there. But anything can happen in a battle.” She did, however, admit she knew her "chances were slim" at the international event.

Raygun also expressed her apologies for the public backlash the sport faced in the wake of her performance. As the Olympic games shift focus to Los Angeles in 2028, they'll be leaving breakdancing behind. Be on the lookout for further updates on Raygun on HotNewHipHop.