Olympic Breakdancing Gets Clowned Online For Some Really Bad Moves

BYGabriel Bras Nevares15 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Breaking - Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Day 14
Raygun competes during the Breaking B-Girls Round Robin Group B battle between Logistx and Raygun on Day 14 of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at La Concorde on August 9, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)
While not a lot of hip-hop purists have spoken on Olympic breakdancing as of writing this article, we can't imagine they're loving it all.

Breakdancing is one of hip-hop's five pillars, and seeing it at the 2024 Olympics in Paris is quite the wild sight for the culture and art form as a whole. Sadly, this global exposure and reintroduction in the popular societal sphere probably won't make you very happy if you're bummed out about people forgetting about this pillar more often than not. That's because a lot of these displays proved to be pretty cringe according to social media's comically unimpressed reactions. Many of them took aim at a particular b-girl Raygun, although other Olympians also caught strays and jokes about their efforts.

Still, a lot of Olympics fans and viewers found some truly worthwhile and engaging performances during these breakdancing one-on-ones. Even though most of what's going viral is the more seemingly embarrassing fare, just like with every other event, there's always something special to witness. Hip-hop's had a pretty eventful presence in these games this year, with Snoop Dogg pretty much being the poster boy for a lot of it. Surely, more closed and centralized hip-hop circles have a lot more to say about this breakdancing.

Read More: Simone Biles Wins Historic Sixth Olympic Gold Medal In Women’s All-Around Final

Fans Aren't Impressed By Breakdancing At The Olympics

Elsewhere, artists like Pharrell think that the Olympics should reinstate their arts competition. "We get to remind people that at one point, the Olympics actually had the arts as a section that ran all these competitions," he expressed at the event's Louis Vuitton party. "Sculpture, architecture, visual arts. The idea we get to put the arts back in… Why not take this moment to bring awareness?" The LV creative director referred to the five medals awarded in fields of music, painting, architecture, literature, and sculpture from 1912 to 1948. Breakdancing is definitely a start, although it seems like they didn't kick off on the best foot this year.

More Reactions

Meanwhile, there are other Olympics-slash-hip-hop moments that were perhaps not as embarrassing as some breakdancing, but were nonetheless not the typical display you'd see from the genre. This includes Travis Scott and Quavo's impromptu performance of the U.S. national anthem. Huncho Jack and Jack Huncho were giving it their all, but if they had a mic in front of their hands, it would be a pretty bad performance. But they didn't mean to take over a Super Bowl stage with it, so let's let them be proud hip-hop stars and at least make the jokes funny and not mean.

Read More: Gwen Stefani & Anderson .Paak Pen An Anthem For The Olympics With "Hello World"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...