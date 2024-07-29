Gwen Stefani & Anderson .Paak Pen An Anthem For The Olympics With "Hello World"

Gwen and .Paak are looking to help unite the world with the Paris Olympics theme song.

Gwen Stefani and Anderson .Paak received a high honor from the International Olympic Committee and Coca-Cola. Both major corporations tasked these two musical superstars with creating a theme song for this year's Games and the one's to come after them. Also in the mix is singer, songwriter, and producer, Ryan Tedder. He has been behind his fair share of mega radio hits throughout his career, so his selection was a no-brainer. Together, Gwen Stefani, .Paak, and Tedder have come up with "Hello World - Song of The Olympics". According to Billboard, Josh Burke, the global head of music and culture marketing at the Coca-Cola Company, explained why Tedder is a part of this record and the idea that came to be.

“We wanted a song with broad appeal that would resonate worldwide, an uplifting and bright song that would inspire everyday greatness among athletes and music fans. It was also important to us that we wouldn’t try to create a ‘brand’ song or ‘jingle’, and we’d have to give up some control, which is very difficult to do!". Tedder was totally game for the collaboration, saying "The Games are an important way for all of us to come together and celebrate each other globally, and we wrote this song with that in mind. I grew up watching every Olympics since childhood, so this is a lifelong dream. I hope this song inspires and uplifts".

"Hello World - Song Of The Olympics"- Gwen Stefani & Anderson .Paak

Quotable Lyrics:

Slide on the worldwide stage

Nothing can divide when we on one page

We can defy the odds and make way

When we link, it's a bond that never can break

Electric, the motion

Connection, that's the focus