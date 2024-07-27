Beyonce Highlights Team USA's Top Athletes In Grand Olympics Opening Ceremony Video: Watch

Yonce included a rendition of a "COWBOY CARTER" track to back the hype set of visuals.

There are no other sporting events like the Olympics. Every four years, people from across the world get to celebrate their respective country and cheer on their homegrown athletes with hopes of nabbing tons of gold medals. However, it is also one of the few globally unifying events we have, which makes it just that much more special. From July 26 to August 11, we really get to watch the best athletes compete at the highest level, what's more hype than that? If you're a music fan, the opening ceremony might have been you're favorite moment. Especially thanks to the incredibly epic video created by Beyonce for this year's Olympics.

Queen Bey was one of a few high-profile musicians to help kick-off the games in style (Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, etc.). Instead of performing live though, Mrs. Carter put together a goosebump-inducing intro for all of Team USA. "We've got superstars and we've got legends. We've got big dreamers who fought their whole lives to get here. Who gave up everything for one shot, and made it", Beyonce says. Throughout the video you'll see shots of LeBron James, Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel, Sha'Carri Richardson, and more.

Beyonce Really Put On For The USA

All the while, Beyonce is repping her home country with a stunning one-piece bathing suit dripped out in the colors of freedom. Additionally, a rendition of her song "YA YA" off of her Americana/country record, COWBOY CARTER, plays in the background. It gets you ready for some incredible action over these next 16 days and so does this message from the music icon. "America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are. What a vision to behold. What a team to believe in. What a night to celebrate".