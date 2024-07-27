Latto Teases Some Major Details Of Her Forthcoming Album "Sugar Honey Iced Tea"

Latto continues to build hype.

The final tracklist could be revealed within the next week or so, but Latto has decided to really get fans riled way before then. A series of album teasers disguised as a photo dump was shared to her Instagram nearly 24 hours ago. In the collage, Latto is wearing a red, white, and blue track-like outfit, perhaps in support of her home country during the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the last pic it appears she's going to be presumably talking with Apple Music about Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Latto's Getting Fans Ready For Sugar Honey Iced Tea

However, the juiciest slides show Latto covering up the album's set of songs and a new song preview. It looks like there will be 17 songs and "Big Mama" is one of them, being track number two. Finally, there is a hand-written note from someone whose initials are "ACB". Whoever that is can be seen thanking Latto for allowing them to be a part of the album. These are all huge developments, and we can only expect more will be coming very soon.