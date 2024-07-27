Latto Teases Some Major Details Of Her Forthcoming Album "Sugar Honey Iced Tea"

BYZachary Horvath46 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 BET Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 30: Latto performs onstage during the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Latto continues to build hype.

Latto recently made the biggest announcement for her upcoming album Sugar Honey Iced Tea, aka the release date, via a trailer. The self-proclaimed Queen of Da Souf is going to be giving the fans the project on August 9, which is just about two weeks away. She has put out a handful of potential singles for it such as "Big Mama", "Sunday Service", its remix with Megan Thee Stallion and Flo Milli, and "ISSA PARTY" with BabyDrill. Of course, you also cannot forget about "Put It On Da Floor" and its sequel with Cardi B.

The final tracklist could be revealed within the next week or so, but Latto has decided to really get fans riled way before then. A series of album teasers disguised as a photo dump was shared to her Instagram nearly 24 hours ago. In the collage, Latto is wearing a red, white, and blue track-like outfit, perhaps in support of her home country during the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the last pic it appears she's going to be presumably talking with Apple Music about Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

Read More: Soulja Boy Threatens Drake After Hearing Alleged "Super Soak" Diss

Latto's Getting Fans Ready For Sugar Honey Iced Tea

However, the juiciest slides show Latto covering up the album's set of songs and a new song preview. It looks like there will be 17 songs and "Big Mama" is one of them, being track number two. Finally, there is a hand-written note from someone whose initials are "ACB". Whoever that is can be seen thanking Latto for allowing them to be a part of the album. These are all huge developments, and we can only expect more will be coming very soon.

What are your thoughts on these new details from Latto's upcoming album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea? Do you think this will be her best project to date, why or why not? Which single is your favorite from it so far? Who do you want to see on the record? Will this be the best female rap album of the year? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Latto. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Bianca Censori’s Nearly Nonexistent Bikini Top Turns Heads On Date With Kanye West

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
...