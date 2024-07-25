Latto Unveils Trailer For New Album "Sugar Honey Iced Tea"

Latto also revealed the release date for the project.

Latto has proven to be one of the best young women artists in rap. Overall, she has come through with a couple of successful projects and she has a ton of big singles. Moreover, she is currently in a bit of a feud with Ice Spice which has certainly led to some intrigue. Throughout all of this, fans have been hoping for some new music. Well, it turns out that those fans will be getting just that. Recently, Latto revealed that she is dropping off a new album called Sugar Honey Iced Tea.

The album trailer can be seen down below, and it is narrated by Big Rube of Dungeon Family. Moreover, "24's" by T.I. is a fixture of the trailer which makes you think of what we might be getting here. Lastly, some of the ad-libs throughout the video sound as though they are coming from Playboi Carti, which is definitelt intriguing. Either way, the album is going to be highly anticipated and is set to drop on Friday, August 9th which is in two weeks from now.

Latto Is Dropping Soon

“[Aesthetically], I’ve been pulling from Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and Lil Kim. [Musically], I’ve been pulling from Kelis, but obviously with a Southern Hip Hop twist,” Latto told Billboard in regards to the album. “They have very feminine energy, but masculine in the sense of confidence. I feel like they was boss biches." Only time will tell what kind of project Latto gives us as the artist continues to grow.