Kodak Black Says “F*ck DJ Khaled” In New Song

BY Caroline Fisher
Rapper Kodak Black entertains the crowd before a 42-20 victory over Monmouth at FAU Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Boca Raton, FL. Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During a recent stream with N3on, Kodak Black seemingly confirmed that he has beef with DJ Khaled by previewing an upcoming track.

Kodak Black has been speaking his mind more freely than ever lately, and his recent stream with N3on was no exception. During the stream, he played the internet personality one of his new songs, which includes a line about one of his former collaborators, DJ Khaled. "F*ck DJ Khaled," he says bluntly. This left N3on in shock, and let fans know that there's certainly tension brewing between the two artists.

While it remains unclear exactly why Kodak Black has hard feelings towards DJ Khaled, Instagram users in DJ Akademiks' comments section have some theories. Many commenters, for example, speculate that it's because DJ Khaled recently co-signed NBA YoungBoy's new album.

Kodak had nothing but negative things to say about the project, MASA (Make America Slime Again), when he weighed in on it earlier this month. “I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that,” he said on Instagram Live at the time. “And I like Youngboy music but that sh*t ‘a**’ tho.”

Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Beef

YB didn't respond to the diss directly. He may have responded indirectly, however. Just days after the shady remarks, the Louisiana-born rapper linked up with Kodak's ex, Mellow Rackz. The two of them were spotted in Paris together, and even decided to team up for a new song called "Guys Just Wanna Have Fun." Of course, many fans assumed that they only collaborated to make Kodak jealous, but this is unconfirmed.

NBA YoungBoy and DJ Khaled aren't the only artists getting on Kodak's nerves these days either. Last week, he hopped online to rant about some of the struggles he's run into since launching his Sniper Gang label. According to him, some of his artists are acting up, leaving him feeling like he never wants to sign anyone again.

"I ain't signing no more artists," he declared on Instagram Live. "F*ck no ... These n****s be acting like princesses."

