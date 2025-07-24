Kodak Black Sparks Debate With Hot Take On Child Support

Kodak Black is not one to hold back when it comes to speaking his mind, and this week was certainly no exception. Recently, the rapper hopped online to share his take on women who decide to have children with wealthy men. According to him, it's harmful to the economy, and he'd put his foot down if he were a lawmaker. "I would stand firm on that," he said, adding that he thinks paying $20K per month in child support is overkill.

As expected, Kodak's remarks have earned mixed reactions from social media users, who are sounding off in The Shade Room's comments section. While some think he should have kept this take to himself, others think he's onto something.

"Not him blaming women for messing up the economy instead of both parents 😂," one user writes. "He’s actually right but yall won’t admit it because it’s Kodak," someone else says. Other users argue that men with concerns about paying child support should consider using protection, getting vasectomies, or practicing abstinence to prevent unwanted pregnancies in the first place.

Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Beef

This isn't the only rant Kodak Black has gone on in recent days either. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram Live to rent about some of the struggles he's run into since launching his Sniper Gang label. He claimed that some of his artists have been acting up, and it's left him feeling like he never wants to sign another artist again.

"I ain't signing no more artists," he said at the time. "F*ck no ... These n****s be acting like princesses." Kodak also recently shared his thoughts on NBA YoungBoy's new album, making it clear that he's not a fan.

“I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that,” he admitted. “And I like YoungBoy music but that sh*t 'a**’ tho.”