Kodak Black Sparks Debate With Hot Take On Child Support

BY Caroline Fisher 410 Views
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 29: Kodak Black performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)
Recently, Kodak Black took to social media to share his thoughts on women who have children with wealthy men.

Kodak Black is not one to hold back when it comes to speaking his mind, and this week was certainly no exception. Recently, the rapper hopped online to share his take on women who decide to have children with wealthy men. According to him, it's harmful to the economy, and he'd put his foot down if he were a lawmaker. "I would stand firm on that," he said, adding that he thinks paying $20K per month in child support is overkill.

As expected, Kodak's remarks have earned mixed reactions from social media users, who are sounding off in The Shade Room's comments section. While some think he should have kept this take to himself, others think he's onto something.

"Not him blaming women for messing up the economy instead of both parents 😂," one user writes. "He’s actually right but yall won’t admit it because it’s Kodak," someone else says. Other users argue that men with concerns about paying child support should consider using protection, getting vasectomies, or practicing abstinence to prevent unwanted pregnancies in the first place.

Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Beef

This isn't the only rant Kodak Black has gone on in recent days either. Earlier this week, he took to Instagram Live to rent about some of the struggles he's run into since launching his Sniper Gang label. He claimed that some of his artists have been acting up, and it's left him feeling like he never wants to sign another artist again.

"I ain't signing no more artists," he said at the time. "F*ck no ... These n****s be acting like princesses." Kodak also recently shared his thoughts on NBA YoungBoy's new album, making it clear that he's not a fan.

“I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that,” he admitted. “And I like YoungBoy music but that sh*t 'a**’ tho.”

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
