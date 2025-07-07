Kodak Black Reveals Beef With NBA Youngboy, Calls “MASA” Album “Straight Trash”

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 531 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Premiere Of Tubi Originals' "Robbin"
GLENDALE, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Kodak Black attends the Los Angeles premiere of Tubi Originals' "Robbin" at LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Glendale on August 08, 2024 in Glendale, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Kodak Black and NBA Youngboy were both pardoned by President Donald Trump. Kodak Black went to the White House to meet Trump.

Kodak Black appears to have gone public with his NBA Youngboy beef after the Florida rap star shared his comments on YB’s new album, Make America Slime Again

Livebitez shared a clip from Yak’s Instagram story on Sunday (July 6) where the rap star is disses the Louisiana rapper. Yak unveils that his rival has been allegedly sneak dissing, then calls the new album “straight trash.”

“I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that,” he said in the clip. “And I like Youngboy music but that shit ‘ass’ tho.”

The origin of their beef remains unknown at the moment. A feud between them has been rumored for a while. They’ve patched things up before but it was unclear if the beef was really resolved. 

MORE: Kodak Black Performs With Son At "Kodak Black Day" Birthday Fest

Kodak Black & NBA Youngboy Beef

Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy’s relationship has seen highs and lows over the years. The pair first connected in 2017, collaborating on “Water” and “Chosen One.” Both tracks highlighted their chemistry and street-focused lyricism, earning praise from fans who celebrated their bond.

However, tensions surfaced in 2018 when Quando Rondo, linked to YoungBoy, burned Kodak’s Sniper Gang merchandise. The friction deepened in 2019 when YoungBoy dated Kodak’s ex-girlfriend. That same year, YoungBoy released “Letter 2 Kodak” after Kodak received a 46-month federal sentence.

The feud escalated in 2020 while Kodak was behind bars. Kodak accused YoungBoy of cooperating with authorities following an incident involving Iyanna Mayweather. YoungBoy fired back in an emotional Instagram Live, further straining their relationship.

In 2021 and early 2022, Kodak took subtle shots at YoungBoy through tracks like “Dirty K,” although fans sensed he still hoped for peace.

That peace finally came in January 2023. Kodak and YoungBoy publicly ended their feud during a lighthearted FaceTime call where they joked about gumbo. The moment signaled a truce between the two, marking a mature resolution to years of conflict.

Their journey from collaborators to rivals and back to friends reflects hip-hop’s complex personal dynamics. The beef could continue a trend of feuds in today’s hip hop. 

MORE: N.O.R.E. Addresses Kodak Black's "Drink Champs" Appearance In New Interview With Joe Budden

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
Recommended Content
Collage-Maker-12-Jan-2023-01.48-PM Gram NBA Youngboy & Kodak Black Hop On FaceTime, Seemingly Squash Beef 3.0K
jackboy kodak black Beef Kodak Black & Jackboy Beef: A Timeline Of Their Friendship 5.4K
Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie Music Boosie Badazz Admits Tootie Raww's Feud With Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Worries Him 1.9K
John Parra/Getty Images Beef Kodak Black Blames Jackboy For NBA Youngboy Beef 9.4K