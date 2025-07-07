Kodak Black appears to have gone public with his NBA Youngboy beef after the Florida rap star shared his comments on YB’s new album, Make America Slime Again.

Livebitez shared a clip from Yak’s Instagram story on Sunday (July 6) where the rap star is disses the Louisiana rapper. Yak unveils that his rival has been allegedly sneak dissing, then calls the new album “straight trash.”

“I just heard little bruh album it’s straight trash, I don’t even like that,” he said in the clip. “And I like Youngboy music but that shit ‘ass’ tho.”

The origin of their beef remains unknown at the moment. A feud between them has been rumored for a while. They’ve patched things up before but it was unclear if the beef was really resolved.

Kodak Black & NBA Youngboy Beef

Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy’s relationship has seen highs and lows over the years. The pair first connected in 2017, collaborating on “Water” and “Chosen One.” Both tracks highlighted their chemistry and street-focused lyricism, earning praise from fans who celebrated their bond.

However, tensions surfaced in 2018 when Quando Rondo, linked to YoungBoy, burned Kodak’s Sniper Gang merchandise. The friction deepened in 2019 when YoungBoy dated Kodak’s ex-girlfriend. That same year, YoungBoy released “Letter 2 Kodak” after Kodak received a 46-month federal sentence.

The feud escalated in 2020 while Kodak was behind bars. Kodak accused YoungBoy of cooperating with authorities following an incident involving Iyanna Mayweather. YoungBoy fired back in an emotional Instagram Live, further straining their relationship.

In 2021 and early 2022, Kodak took subtle shots at YoungBoy through tracks like “Dirty K,” although fans sensed he still hoped for peace.

That peace finally came in January 2023. Kodak and YoungBoy publicly ended their feud during a lighthearted FaceTime call where they joked about gumbo. The moment signaled a truce between the two, marking a mature resolution to years of conflict.