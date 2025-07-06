BigXThaPlug left the Lil Baby WHAM Tour right before it kicked off due to a leg injury. Afterward, he recorded a song and music video with Shaboozey, titled “Home.” Now, he will be hitting the road with NBA Youngboy – according to the rap star.

The reveal was made on BigX's Twitch livestream on Wednesday (July 2). Speaking to his fans, the rap star revealed, “You heard it here first. BigXThaPlug on YB tour. We going crazy.”

NBA Youngboy’s Make America Slime Again Tour kicks off September 1 in Dallas, Texas. The tour supports the Louisiana rap star’s latest album of the same title, released on Friday (July 4). The tour will conclude on November 12 in Seattle, Washington.

Rooted in patriotic symbolism, the neon green ski mask on the cover nods to both rebellion and American pride. Tracks like “Finest,” “Top Tingz,” and “Where I Been” blend street narratives with melodic hooks, showcasing his trademark melodic grit. The album follows President Donald Trump pardoning Youngboy earlier this year.

BigXThaPlug & NBA Youngboy

Fans were ecstatic by the news of BigXThaPlug joining NBA Youngboy on tour. Acknowledging the excitement, X would reassure the news. He said, “They going crazy in this ho. BigXThaPlug will be on tour with King Slime himself, Y-Bizzle.”

BigXThaPlug has become one of 2025’s most talked-about breakout stars. He earned a Best New Artist nomination at the 2025 BET Awards, the first Dallas rapper to do so in years. His country-rap single “All the Way,” featuring Bailey Zimmerman, soared to No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“Home,” with Shaboozey, racked up impressive YouTube views. Billboard recently named BigX Innovator of the Year. His upcoming EP I Hope You’re Happy promises collaborations with stars like Post Malone and Morgan Wallen.