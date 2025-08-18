Drake gave a shout out to BigXThaPlug on his Instagram Story by sharing the rapper's latest album announcement and adding an emoji of the state of Texas. BigXThaPlug will be dropping I Hope You're Happy on Friday, August 22. The 11-track effort is set to feature collaborations with Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, Shaboozey, Darius Rucker, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Ink, Tucker Wetmore, and Thomas Rhett.

When DJ Akdemiks reposted Drake's story on Instagram, fans had mixed reactions in the comments section. "He got Drake co sign he good. Drake dont do nothing but add value to yo career," one fan wrote. Others were more critical of the Toronto rapper. "Has anyone noticed drake links with any and all up and coming artist that have motion under the guide of helping them progress to the next level all the while using them for their algorithm and fanbase to stay relevant," one user wrote. Another countered: "gone see hate under a drake post no matter what lmaoo, he could get props still get hated on, he could get criticized still get hated on, yall be grown men pushing this corny agenda smh."

Last week, BigXThaPlug praised Drake while speaking with The New York Times' Popcast podcast. He reflected on seeing Drake perform during Wireless Festival and praised the effort he puts into his concerts.

Drake "Iceman" Album

Drake is also gearing up to drop a new album of his own. He's been promoting his project, Iceman, for several months now, but hasn't given a firm release date. Over the weekend, Texas A&M legend Johnny Manziel hinted at it releasing some time in either October or November.