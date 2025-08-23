BigXThaPlug Answered Reporters With Clever “I Hope You’re Happy” LP Promotion While Leaving Jail In Dallas

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 315 Views
BigXthaPlug Arrested Dallas Hip Hop News
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) BigXthaPlug performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
BigXThaPlug’s sophomore album, Take Care, was certified platinum in August. The album features “The Largest” and “Change Me.”

BigXThaPlug didn't let his arrest deter him from campaigning his new album, I Hope You’re Happy. He turned a negative into a positive by cleverly cross-promoting the album while reporters attempted to ask about Thursday’s arrest.

Born Xavier Landum, the rapper-turned-country act was arrested while en route to his album release party in Downtown Dallas. He was booked on marijuana and firearm charges. 

Leaving the Dallas County Jail on Friday afternoon, BigX answered reporters’ questions with a simple response that promoted the album. “I hope you’re happy I’m out,” BigX said repeatedly as he walked to an awaiting vehicle. 

"We're going to wait to see the affidavit," said Valerie Baston, the rapper's attorney. "But, we're going to work vigorously for our client because it just is what it is. It's two misdemeanors, and people are trying to make it a felony."  

MORE: BigXthaPlug Assembles Country's Biggest Stars For "I Hope You're Happy"

BigXThaPlug Arrested

I Hope You’re Happy is BigX’s journey into Country music after he revealed a desire to create in the genre earlier this year. Originally planned as a shorter EP, the project grew into an 11-track album that blends his rap foundation with country’s heartfelt storytelling and instrumentation. He admires the genre’s love for storytelling. 

To make the new album, he channeled the pain of a recent breakup into the record, which he discusses in the album interludes. To co-sign the album, he teamed up with some of country’s biggest stars, including Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Ink, and Tucker Wetmore.

BigX led the album with the Shaboozey-featured single “Home.” The two superstars made headlines in May for securing a Dallas highway to shoot a music video for the track. The album’s title track sets the tone with a bittersweet reflection on heartbreak disguised as well-wishes, featuring the striking line: “I hope you’re happy with the way you broke mine.”

I Hope You’re Happy has already received praise with hip hop and country fans alike approving the album’s greatness. The release follows the announcement of BigXThaPlug’s sophomore album, Take Care, achieving platinum status with the RIAA. 

MORE: BigXthaPlug Arrested In Dallas For Alleged Drug And Gun Possession

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
