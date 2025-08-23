BigXThaPlug didn't let his arrest deter him from campaigning his new album, I Hope You’re Happy. He turned a negative into a positive by cleverly cross-promoting the album while reporters attempted to ask about Thursday’s arrest.

Born Xavier Landum, the rapper-turned-country act was arrested while en route to his album release party in Downtown Dallas. He was booked on marijuana and firearm charges.

Leaving the Dallas County Jail on Friday afternoon, BigX answered reporters’ questions with a simple response that promoted the album. “I hope you’re happy I’m out,” BigX said repeatedly as he walked to an awaiting vehicle.

"We're going to wait to see the affidavit," said Valerie Baston, the rapper's attorney. "But, we're going to work vigorously for our client because it just is what it is. It's two misdemeanors, and people are trying to make it a felony."

BigXThaPlug Arrested

I Hope You’re Happy is BigX’s journey into Country music after he revealed a desire to create in the genre earlier this year. Originally planned as a shorter EP, the project grew into an 11-track album that blends his rap foundation with country’s heartfelt storytelling and instrumentation. He admires the genre’s love for storytelling.

To make the new album, he channeled the pain of a recent breakup into the record, which he discusses in the album interludes. To co-sign the album, he teamed up with some of country’s biggest stars, including Darius Rucker, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, Jelly Roll, Bailey Zimmerman, Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Ink, and Tucker Wetmore.

BigX led the album with the Shaboozey-featured single “Home.” The two superstars made headlines in May for securing a Dallas highway to shoot a music video for the track. The album’s title track sets the tone with a bittersweet reflection on heartbreak disguised as well-wishes, featuring the striking line: “I hope you’re happy with the way you broke mine.”