BigXThaPlug Addresses Recent Arrest With Hilarious Response & Promotes “I Hope You’re Happy” Again

BigXThaPlug has become more open to speak on his arrest this month after being release from jail on August 23 after one-night in custody. While at a Sneaker convention, the Dallas rapper took a moment to address the arrest for the first time after a blogger inquired about it. "You got a new project out, man, but I seen you was in the news for something else," asked the blogger. "What happened, bro?"

With a big smile, BigX intertwine the promotion of the album with a quick explanation of what happened in his arrest. "How you gonna speak on the project and then, first off, I Hope You're Happy, out now.," said BigX. "The only rap country out and out in the world."

About the arrest, BigX confessed: "You know what? I ain't even gonna blame them. I was this wrong place, wrong time, not moving like BigX should have been moving better."

BigXThaPlug was arrested on August 22 on alleged marijuana and gun charges while heading to his album release party in Downtown Dallas. The rap star's attorney, Valerie Baston, state she plans to work vigorously to keep the misdemeanor charges from becoming felonies.

BigXThaPlug Addresses Arrest

While a court date looms, BigX continues to put the arrest behind him with the success of his new album. It is aiming to redefine him as a recording artist. The project marks the Dallas rapper’s most ambitious work yet, weaving his Southern rap roots with Nashville-leaning instrumentation and songwriting to craft a distinct country-rap hybrid.

Though the album has yet to enter major charts like the Billboard 200 or Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, its singles have driven momentum. The breakout track “All the Way,” featuring Bailey Zimmerman, became a streaming powerhouse upon release. The song debuted in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100, establishing itself as one of the summer’s most unexpected cross-genre hits.

It also climbed to No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. chart, peaked at No. 2 on Apple Music, and reached the top of YouTube’s Trending list, signaling strong listener demand across platforms. This makes him the second rap star to make the transition to country following Post Malone.

Momentum for I Hope You’re Happy began earlier in June with “Home,” a collaboration with Shaboozey that previewed the project’s country-rap direction. A third single, “Hell at Night” featuring Ella Langley, arrived in August, just before the album’s drop.