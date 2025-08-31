BigXThaPlug Addresses Recent Arrest With Hilarious Response & Promotes “I Hope You’re Happy” Again

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 21 Views
BigXThaPlug 'I Hope You're Happy' Album Release Party
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 26: BigXThaPlug attends the BigXThaPlug 'I Hope You're Happy' Album Release Party at Category 10 on August 26, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for United Masters)
BigXThaPlug was arrested ahead of his album release party in Downtown Dallas after he was pulled over for having no front license plate.

BigXThaPlug has become more open to speak on his arrest this month after being release from jail on August 23 after one-night in custody. While at a Sneaker convention, the Dallas rapper took a moment to address the arrest for the first time after a blogger inquired about it. "You got a new project out, man, but I seen you was in the news for something else," asked the blogger. "What happened, bro?"

With a big smile, BigX intertwine the promotion of the album with a quick explanation of what happened in his arrest. "How you gonna speak on the project and then, first off, I Hope You're Happy, out now.," said BigX. "The only rap country out and out in the world."

About the arrest, BigX confessed: "You know what?  I ain't even gonna blame them. I was this wrong place, wrong time, not moving like BigX should have been moving better."

BigXThaPlug was arrested on August 22 on alleged marijuana and gun charges while heading to his album release party in Downtown Dallas. The rap star's attorney, Valerie Baston, state she plans to work vigorously to keep the misdemeanor charges from becoming felonies.

BigXThaPlug  Addresses Arrest
@clearlyculture #BigXThaPlug speaks on arrest for the 1st time? 😱 #upcomingartist #hiphopculture #foryoupageofficiall #fypシ ♬ original sound - clearlyculture

While a court date looms, BigX continues to put the arrest behind him with the success of his new album. It is aiming to redefine him as a recording artist. The project marks the Dallas rapper’s most ambitious work yet, weaving his Southern rap roots with Nashville-leaning instrumentation and songwriting to craft a distinct country-rap hybrid.

Though the album has yet to enter major charts like the Billboard 200 or Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, its singles have driven momentum. The breakout track “All the Way,” featuring Bailey Zimmerman, became a streaming powerhouse upon release. The song debuted in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100, establishing itself as one of the summer’s most unexpected cross-genre hits.

It also climbed to No. 1 on Spotify’s U.S. chart, peaked at No. 2 on Apple Music, and reached the top of YouTube’s Trending list, signaling strong listener demand across platforms. This makes him the second rap star to make the transition to country following Post Malone.

Momentum for I Hope You’re Happy began earlier in June with “Home,” a collaboration with Shaboozey that previewed the project’s country-rap direction. A third single, “Hell at Night” featuring Ella Langley, arrived in August, just before the album’s drop.

While the LP’s chart debut remains pending, BigXThaPlug’s crossover success with “All the Way” underscores his potential to push country-rap further into the mainstream.

About The Author
Bryson "Boom" Paul
Bryson "Boom" Paul has been a contributor for Hot New Hip Hop since 2024. A Dallas-based cultural journalist, he is a CSUB graduate and has interviewed 50 Cent, Jeezy, Tyler, The Creator, Ne-Yo, and others.
