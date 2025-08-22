BigXthaPlug has already run into some legal problems this year, but now, it looks like he's facing even more. According to Fox 4, the rapper was arrested this morning (August 22) in Dallas. Reportedly, he's been charged with alleged marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was in town to celebrate the release of his new album I Hope You're Happy, which boasts features from Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, and more. He was previously expected to host another release party at a local Wingstop tonight, but for now, it's unclear whether or not that will still happen. At the time of writing, his team has yet to publicly comment on the arrest.

He was booked into jail at just after 2 a.m., and no bond has been set.

BigXthaPlug Arrest

BigXthaPlug performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This marks the second time BigXthaPlug has been arrested in Texas this year. Back in February, he was taken into custody in Arlington on another marijuana charge. At the time, he was pulled over for expired tags, and officers smelled marjiana as they approached the vehicle. As a result, they decided to search it, only to allegedly discover a green leafy substance in the console.

He spent time behind bars when he was 20 too, after allegedly violating his probation. During a recent interview with Billboard, he revealed that this is when he first began to write. According to him, being away from his young son Amar had been weighing heavily on him, prompting staff to put him in solitary confinement.