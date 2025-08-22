BigXthaPlug Arrested In Dallas For Alleged Drug And Gun Possession

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) BigXthaPlug performs during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England. Drake is headlining an unprecedented all three nights of Wireless Festival. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)
It looks like BigXthaPlug ran into more legal issues while in Texas for his "I Hope You're Happy" release party.

BigXthaPlug has already run into some legal problems this year, but now, it looks like he's facing even more. According to Fox 4, the rapper was arrested this morning (August 22) in Dallas. Reportedly, he's been charged with alleged marijuana possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He was in town to celebrate the release of his new album I Hope You're Happy, which boasts features from Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Shaboozey, and more. He was previously expected to host another release party at a local Wingstop tonight, but for now, it's unclear whether or not that will still happen. At the time of writing, his team has yet to publicly comment on the arrest.

He was booked into jail at just after 2 a.m., and no bond has been set.

This marks the second time BigXthaPlug has been arrested in Texas this year. Back in February, he was taken into custody in Arlington on another marijuana charge. At the time, he was pulled over for expired tags, and officers smelled marjiana as they approached the vehicle. As a result, they decided to search it, only to allegedly discover a green leafy substance in the console.

He spent time behind bars when he was 20 too, after allegedly violating his probation. During a recent interview with Billboard, he revealed that this is when he first began to write. According to him, being away from his young son Amar had been weighing heavily on him, prompting staff to put him in solitary confinement.

“It took a toll on me,” he said. “And made me very emotional. So they [jail officials] had to confine me by myself. And in that confinement, I felt like I was losing myself mentally.” Eventually, he asked other inmates how they were coping, and was told to consider writing. From there, he began jotting down rhymes in his cell. “I wasn’t planning to be a rapper,” he added.

