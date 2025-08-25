BigXthaPlug’s Attorney Is Committed To Fighting For Him Amid Gun And Drug Case

BigXthaPlug performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., on Thursday, June 13, 2024. Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Last week, BigXthaPlug was arrested in Dallas for alleged gun and drug possession just after dropping his new album, "I Hope You're Happy."

Last Friday (August 22), BigXthaPlug should have been celebrating the release of his brand-new country album, I Hope You're Happy. Instead, however, he was behind bars. Reportedly, he was in Dallas for his album release party, where he was arrested for alleged gun and marijuana possession. He was released on bond the following day, and swarmed by reporters as he walked out of the county jail.

The rapper didn't say much to them, only using the opportunity to promote his new LP. His attorney Valerie Baston, on the other hand, made it clear that she's committed to fighting for him.

"We're going to wait to see the affidavit," she said, as captured by CBS Texas. "But, we're going to work vigorously for our client because it just is what it is. It's two misdemeanors, and people are trying to make it a felony."

Fans are hoping for the best possible outcome in this case so that BigXthaPlug can get back to enjoying the success of his new album.

Read More: BigXThaPlug Answered Reporters With Clever “I Hope You’re Happy” LP Promotion While Leaving Jail In Dallas

BigXthaPlug Arrested

This isn't the first time he's run into trouble with the law, as he was also arrested in Texas earlier this year. At the time, he was taken into custody in Arlington after officers pulled him over for driving with expired tags. Reportedly, an officer smelled marijuana as they approached the vehicle, prompting them to search it. Allegedly, they found a leafy green substance that appeared to be marijuana in the console.

BigXthaPlug also allegedly violated his probation in his early 20s, which resulted in him doing time. The experience wasn't easy for him, as he had to be away from his young son, Amar. Officials put him in solitary confinement, which seemed to only make matters worse.

Struggling mentally, he decided to pick up writing as a way to cope. Ultimately, this is what led to his rap career. “I wasn’t planning to be a rapper,” he said during an interview with Billboard earlier this month.

Read More: BigXthaPlug Arrested In Dallas For Alleged Drug And Gun Possession

