Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug’s arrest on alleged marijuana and gun charges made headlines across the nation on the day of his album release, I Hope You’re Happy.

While he shared it was “wrong place, wrong time” in his first response to the arrest at the SneakerCon event. He would detail what happened the night of his arrest on Saturday (August 30) while livestreaming on his Twitch channel.

The rapper-turned-country act was arrested after being pulled over for not having a front license plate. His arrest on marijuana and gun charges following a search was due in part to BigX being a registered gang member in the Dallas police system. Law enforcement would provide him with options to proceed based on his alleged gang affiliation reports in their system, which led to him being booked in the Dallas County jail.

“You’re in the system as a gang member,” begins BigXThaPlug in the clip about his arrest shared on his TikTok account. “So, it’s either going to go two ways. We can either take you straight to jail, right now, or you can come with us to the headquarters, we can ask you a couple of questions, and we’ll let you go. We just need to try and see if you’re a gang member or not. I said, ok, bet.”

BigXThaPlug Speaks On Arrest

At the headquarters, BigXThaPlug reveals that investigators spoke with him for four hours while they played his music; one of the tracks played was his 2021 classic, “Safehouse.”

BigXThaPlug continued: “So, boom, I go down to the headquarters. We're choppin' it up. They talk to me for like four hours. And they didn’t do nothing but play my music. For four hours, they played my music. All they did was play my music. They played ‘Safehouse’ [laughs]. As soon as the beat started… I said, ‘Bruh, like y’all wanted to take me to jail ‘cause, like, what the f*ck?! Everything y’all have asked from me, I’ve had something for it, so what the f*ck? Y’all just tryna take me to jail.”

BigX claims he would receive no response from investigators, which led to his request to be taken to jail. “He (Investigator) just acts like he wasn’t listening to me no more, just trying to let the music play out,” said BigX as he concluded the story. “I’m like ‘Man, turn that sh*t off.. ‘y’all might as well go ahead and take me to jail.”

BigXThaPlug spent a night in Dallas County Jail and was released on a $5,000 bond on August 23. Represented by Dallas attorney Valerie Baston, she told CBS News that the rapper’s legal team will work diligently to prevent the misdemeanor charges from being elevated to felonies.

"We're going to wait to see the affidavit," said Valerie Baston, the rapper's attorney. "But, we're going to work vigorously for our client because it just is what it is. It's two misdemeanors, and people are trying to make it a felony."