Valerie Baston

Crime
BigXThaPlug Recounts The Night Of His Arrest In Latest Livestream, Claiming Police Were Fans
BigXThaPlug’s country journey has begun with immediate success as his debut single, “All The Way,” soared to the top of the charts.
By
Bryson "Boom" Paul
August 31, 2025