Dallas rapper BigXThaPlug used an Instagram Live broadcast this week to address mounting legal and personal pressures following his arrest on marijuana and firearm charges, while also navigating the success of his breakout album I Hope You’re Happy.

“Laws already on me, trying hit me with a bunch of extra shit,” the rapper said during the livestream, a reference to law enforcement officials he claims are attempting to expand his charges. “They [laws] trying to make me this, make me that.”

The remarks underscored his concern that prosecutors could cast him as a public menace, a tactic critics say has been increasingly deployed against hip-hop artists by citing their lyrics and image in criminal proceedings.

BigXThaPlug has recently found himself at the center of disputes with other rappers. He warned rivals against fueling tension that, he argued, could bolster prosecutors’ claims against him.

“Please don’t give me a reason to make these folks say what they’re saying,” he said, suggesting that public altercations could feed into the state’s case.

BigXThaPlug & Dallas County

The 26-year-old framed his position not as combative, but as defensive. “I’m just trying to take care of my kids,” he continued, presenting himself as a father working to maintain stability while under heightened scrutiny. By ending his statement with “Please, stay out of my way, keep my name out of your mouth,” he cast ongoing feuds not only as disrespect but as threats to his livelihood and freedom.

The legal entanglements come at a pivotal moment in his career. I Hope You’re Happy, released last month, debuted at No. 2 on both Billboard’s Top Country Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, moving 47,000 units in its first week. Seven of its 11 tracks also entered the Hot Country Songs chart, marking the rapper’s first appearance there. The project’s crossover success underscores his growing influence across genres, even as legal issues cloud his trajectory.