Kanye West’s Former Malibu Mansion Becomes A Luxury Timeshare

BY Caroline Fisher 745 Views
Kanye West Timeshare Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue. Jeff Swinger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In 2024, Kanye West sold his Malibu mansion to Steven “Bo” Belmont for $21 million, $36 million less than he bought it for in 2021.

Back in 2021, Kanye West purchased a mansion in Malibu for $57.3 million shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Almost immediately, he tore everything from the plumbing to the windows out with intentions to make it his own. That didn't pan out, however, and he ended up listing it for sale in 2024. Steven “Bo” Belmont bought it for $21 million, a staggering $36 million less than Ye bought it for.

Belmont later tried to sell the property for $39 million, but there were no takers. It was then listed for $34.9 million, and it still didn't sell. Now, Belmont is trying a different approach by turning the home into a luxury real estate timeshare. Various membership tiers ranging from $1K to $300K are available to those interested in a slice of the pie.

That might not last long though, as Realtor.com exclusively reports that Quality Loan Service Corp recently hit Belmont with a notice of default. Allegedly, he owes over $814K on his $18.5 million mortgage. He's been given 90 days to get that sorted out or he could face foreclosure.

Read More: Kanye West Drops New Black Friday Yeezy Items For $100 Or Less

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian
Syndication: Knoxville
Kanye West enters the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. Calvin Mattheis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This latest update on Ye's former property comes just a few days after his ex Kim opened up about where they stand in a new episode of The Kardashians. According to the SKIMS founder, the two of them are no longer on speaking terms. "He’s never called me," she told Scott Disick.

She added that the dynamic can be incredibly frustrating for her, especially when it comes to their kids. "Sometimes I feel like losing my temper, but I can’t," she admitted. "I just can’t. My job is to be strong for them."

Read More: Kim Kardashian Claims Kanye West Isn't Involved In Her Life Anymore

Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
