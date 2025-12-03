Back in 2021, Kanye West purchased a mansion in Malibu for $57.3 million shortly after his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Almost immediately, he tore everything from the plumbing to the windows out with intentions to make it his own. That didn't pan out, however, and he ended up listing it for sale in 2024. Steven “Bo” Belmont bought it for $21 million, a staggering $36 million less than Ye bought it for.

Belmont later tried to sell the property for $39 million, but there were no takers. It was then listed for $34.9 million, and it still didn't sell. Now, Belmont is trying a different approach by turning the home into a luxury real estate timeshare. Various membership tiers ranging from $1K to $300K are available to those interested in a slice of the pie.

That might not last long though, as Realtor.com exclusively reports that Quality Loan Service Corp recently hit Belmont with a notice of default. Allegedly, he owes over $814K on his $18.5 million mortgage. He's been given 90 days to get that sorted out or he could face foreclosure.

This latest update on Ye's former property comes just a few days after his ex Kim opened up about where they stand in a new episode of The Kardashians. According to the SKIMS founder, the two of them are no longer on speaking terms. "He’s never called me," she told Scott Disick.