Kanye West Officially Sells Malibu Mansion After Alleged Failed Bomb Shelter Conversion

Kanye West has one less property headache to worry about, as he officially closed a deal on his Malibu mansion. For those unaware, this is the one that he reportedly reduced to its bare essentials with the hopes of turning it into a bomb shelter, an idea that he seemingly scrapped altogether. According to supposed real estate sources who reportedly spoke to TMZ, Ye made the sale for $21 million about three years after purchasing it for $57 million. He initially listed it for $53 million, then dropped the price by $14 million, and finally secured a deal with Belwood Investments after another price drop. Belwood is reportedly a California-based "real estate crowdfunding firm."
Moreover, the company's CEO Bo Belmont reportedly announced plans to spend $5 million in renovations to restore the vision of the home's designer Tadao Ando. Of course, most fans don't care much about a property sale: they just want to hear when Kanye West will musically redeem himself (a third, fourth, or fifth time) after the disappointing Ty Dolla $ign collab album VULTURES 2. Travis Scott and Ty himself recently fueled new album rumors online, so die-hards are a bit more ravenous for new Ye material than usual.
Kanye West Performing In China
In fact, some alleged leaked texts surfaced online that seem to show Kanye West and producer Digital Nas sending songs to one another. In this exchange, the Chicago artist seemingly suggested that he feels more focused and "locked in" when it comes to his artistry. "I'm going into my full Ye art studio mode," he allegedly texted to Digital Nas. Of course, it's entirely possible that he said the same thing about his VULTURES series, so don't take this as gospel.
Meanwhile, it seems like we already have a taste of a potential new lead single for whatever Kanye West does next, collaboratively or otherwise. "Preacher Man" got an official IG snippet as a tease to hold fans over after he debuted the song at his China listening party with Ty Dolla $ign. Understandably, many listeners are still quite skeptical. We'll see if Ye's next release makes the doubters eat their words...
Read More: Ty Dolla Sign Confirms Kanye West Collaboration "VULTURES 3" Is Still Coming And Will "Rip Heads Off"