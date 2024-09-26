Kanye West Officially Sells Malibu Mansion After Alleged Failed Bomb Shelter Conversion

One of Ye's many scrapped projects has a new home... Well, homeowner, that is.

Kanye West has one less property headache to worry about, as he officially closed a deal on his Malibu mansion. For those unaware, this is the one that he reportedly reduced to its bare essentials with the hopes of turning it into a bomb shelter, an idea that he seemingly scrapped altogether. According to supposed real estate sources who reportedly spoke to TMZ, Ye made the sale for $21 million about three years after purchasing it for $57 million. He initially listed it for $53 million, then dropped the price by $14 million, and finally secured a deal with Belwood Investments after another price drop. Belwood is reportedly a California-based "real estate crowdfunding firm."

Moreover, the company's CEO Bo Belmont reportedly announced plans to spend $5 million in renovations to restore the vision of the home's designer Tadao Ando. Of course, most fans don't care much about a property sale: they just want to hear when Kanye West will musically redeem himself (a third, fourth, or fifth time) after the disappointing Ty Dolla $ign collab album VULTURES 2. Travis Scott and Ty himself recently fueled new album rumors online, so die-hards are a bit more ravenous for new Ye material than usual.

Kanye West Performing In China

HAIKOU, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 15: American rapper Kanye West performs during his Vultures Listening Experience at Wuyuan River Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Haikou, Hainan Province of China. (Photo by Luo Yunfei/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

In fact, some alleged leaked texts surfaced online that seem to show Kanye West and producer Digital Nas sending songs to one another. In this exchange, the Chicago artist seemingly suggested that he feels more focused and "locked in" when it comes to his artistry. "I'm going into my full Ye art studio mode," he allegedly texted to Digital Nas. Of course, it's entirely possible that he said the same thing about his VULTURES series, so don't take this as gospel.