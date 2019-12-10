malibu
- MusicKanye West Selling Near-Gutted Malibu Home For $53MYe apparently took out much of the interior design on the Malibu home, which he purchased for $57M.By Aron A.
- MusicPop Smoke's Murder Reportedly Connected To Rapper Found Dead In BarrelL.A. rapper Sirtanky was found dead in a barrel on the shores of Malibu, and police are reportedly investigating whether this was retaliation for Pop's death.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicL.A. Rapper Sirtanky Found Dead, Lifeguard Discovered Body Inside Barrel In MalibuOfficials suspect foul play was involved in the MC's death.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureBeyoncé & JAY-Z Keeping $88M Bel-Air House Despite Buying Malibu's Most Expensive HomeBeyoncé and JAY-Z will reportedly not be selling their $88 million Bel-Air home.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Took Out $48 Million Mortgage To Purchase Malibu MansionHer new clifftop Malibu mansion was previously owned by Cindy Crawford and worked with Britney Spears' ex-business manager in the deal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Buys $70M Oceanfront Estate In Malibu, 14 Miles From Ye's PropertyCindy Crawford previously owned the mansion, though she sold it to Silicon Valley hedge fund manager Adam Weiss four years ago.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipKanye West Brings Mystery Woman To Home In MalibuKanye could be seeing someone new.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKanye West's Beachfront House Looks Far From CompletionKanye's massive renovation of his Malibu home seems to be moving at a snail's pace.By Rex Provost
- RandomKanye West Spotted Looking Lonely On The Side Of The Road In MalibuKanye is waiting for his new home to be built.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKanye West Spotted In Malibu With Shannade ClermontKanye West was seen meeting with Shannade Clermont in Malibu.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsKanye West Chats Up Several Women In Malibu, None Of Whom Are Julia FoxKanye West chatted up several women in Malibu, Sunday, none of whom were Julia Fox.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKanye West & A$AP Rocky Spotted Having Dinner In MalibuThe "Jukebox Joints" collaborators met up for a meal in Malibu. By Taylor McCloud
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian & Kanye West Spotted On Malibu Dinner Date While Working On Their RelationshipKimye spent the evening with pals Tracy and Ray Romulus at Nobu.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West Buys $57 Million Malibu Home That Looks Like A BunkerKanye West buys a $57 million mansion in Malibu, which is part home/part sculpture.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureWillow Smith, 19, Purchases $3.1 Mil Ocean-Front Mansion In Malibu: ReportThe teenager's new home isn't far from her parents' $42 million estate.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsKendall Jenner Enjoys Devin Booker Date Before He Enters NBA BubbleKendall Jenner and Devin Booker enjoyed a meal in Malibu before the baller returns to work in the NBA Bubble in Orlando.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsAaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick Purchase $28 Million Dollar Mansion In MalibuAaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick just copped a $28 million dollar estate in Malibu. By Kevin Goddard
- TechElon Musk Rolls Out The Cybertruck For Dinner At Nobu in MalibuThe Cybertruck was the night's main attraction.By Arielle London