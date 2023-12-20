Kanye West Selling Near-Gutted Malibu Home For $53M

Kanye West appears to be offloading some real estate as he prepares for the release of Vultures. According to Hollywood Reporter, the rapper is selling his Malibu mansion at a loss – a reflection of its near-gutted interior – with the help of Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim. Ye’s beach home, which he bought 2 years ago for $57 million, is currently on the market for $53.7 million. Pritzker Prize-winning Japanese architect Tadao Ando designed the beach house which boasts views of the Pacific Ocean from every room.

However, it seems as though Ye removed a significant amount of the interior, which will now require some work. “What’s missing are the interiors,” Oppenheimer told HR. He revealed that it would require several millions of dollars to redesign the inside of the home. “It’s priced to reflect the need for the interior finishes to be replaced. On the positive, it can be brought up to 2024 standards — it was built about 10 years ago.” Fortunately, the concrete design from Ando is intact. The home boasts a sprawling 4,000 square feet and uses 1200 tons of concrete, and 200 tons of steel reinforcement, along with 12 large pylons burrowed 60 feet deep into the sand.

Kanye Gears Up For Vultures Release

In other news, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign appear to have set a release date for their forthcoming album, Vultures. The album is due out on December 31st, although considering Kanye's track record, that's subject to change. Over the past few weeks, Ye has heavily hinted at the project’s release, culminating in a few listening parties. Although fans expected the project to drop on Friday (Dec. 15th), Kanye failed to deliver. This happened even after hosting another listening party on Friday that got shut down.

However, during the Miami Vultures rave, Ye brought out a slew of guests who appeared on the project. So far, we know that Offset, Lil Durk, Bump J, Freddie Gibbs, and his daughter, North West contributed to the album. He also previewed a new version of Kanye & Nicki Minaj’s “New Body." Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like it will make the final cut. Regardless, it seems as though Kanye and Ty Dolla $ign aim to close out 2023 on a high.

