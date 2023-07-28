real estate
- Pop CultureNBA YoungBoy's Utah Mansion Can Be Yours For $5.5 MillionThe Louisiana native has been living in Olympus Cove while waiting for his gun trial to move forward, as per a federal judge's orders.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKanye West Selling Near-Gutted Malibu Home For $53MYe apparently took out much of the interior design on the Malibu home, which he purchased for $57M.By Aron A.
- MusicKanye West & Real Estate Agent Dine In DubaiMight the Chicago rapper want to purchase a property in the United Arab Emirates, or does he have something else up his sleeve?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- CrimeDJ Envy And Cesar Pena Sued For $2 Million Over Alleged Real Estate ScamEnvy is once again dealing with the fallout from his association with Pena.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureRamona Singer Of "RHONY" Gets Fired From Real Estate Job Over Racism AccusationsThe reality TV star stands accused of leveling a racial slur at a Black production team member while filming Season 13. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFabolous Recalls DJ Envy Calling Him With Real Estate OpportunityFabolous remembers the call vividly.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureKiller Mike Clears The Air After Video Endorsing Cesar Pina SurfacesKiller Mike sets the record straight. By Aron A.
- CrimeAngela Yee Questioned DJ Envy About Real Estate Business In Resurfaced VideoAngela Yee may have been onto something in a video fans dug up.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Envy To Cooperate In Cesar Pina Case, Attorney Calls Radio Host A "Victim"The DJ Envy situation continues to develop. By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Trolled By Fans For Offering Free Chain In Resurfaced Real Estate Investment ClipFans online are making fun of DJ Envy for a resurfaced clip of him with Cesar Pina.By Cole Blake
- GossipFunk Flex Implicates Charlamagne Tha God In DJ Envy Real Estate SchemeThe radio personalities still haven't sorted out their differences.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDJ Envy Once Revealed How Joe Budden Told Him His Real Estate Endeavors Would Land Him In JailJoe Budden was quick to call DJ Envy's investments a "ponzi scheme."By Alexander Cole
- MusicDJ Envy Real Estate Associate Hit With Fraud ChargesThis news could bring a lot of new information to light.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDJ Envy Among Those Caught Up In Real Estate Flipping ScamDJ Envy's role in the scam is up for debate.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicTyga Sells One Of His California Homes For $5.1 MillionTyga turned an impressive $1 million profit on his investment.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicRick Ross Offers A Tour Of His Incredible Texas MansionRick Ross is proud of his new home.By Alexander Cole
- MusicRick Ross Acquires $35 Million Home In MiamiThe Mayback Music founder is ready to return to his Miami roots. By Alexis Oatman
- Pop CultureYo Gotti Says Tax Mistake Could Have Cost Him 15 Homes, Speaks On 360 DealsYo Gotti didn't know he had to pay property taxes.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Denies Involvement In Real Estate Fraud Scheme, Wants Lawsuit DismissedOne of the media figure's codefendants even vouched for him- and he's allegedly a victim, not a perpetrator, of the scam.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRick Ross Clowns DJ Envy For His Multiple Real Estate Fraud LawsuitsThe "Breakfast Club" host allegedly received over a million dollars in investments for a property- and it never came to light.By Gabriel Bras Nevares