Cardi B Debunks Financial Trouble Rumors With Receipts

Cardi B shared a series of texts with someone from her team on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to shut down a report from The Sun, which alleged she may be millions of dollars in debt from her mortgage. With the rumors lasting for days already, Cardi appeared incredibly frustrated by the situation.

"First of all, The Sun is posting rumors that y’all are making up and sending blind items about… that’s why it’s NO DOCUMENTS, just word of mouth,” she wrote. “Everybody gets a loan to buy a house and I never been behind on any of them.. i bought my house in 2021 and put almost 12 million in it now look how much I got left. I’m very responsible with money, my bills come before luxury and I just spent 400 thousand on jewelry this month because I also still know how to BUDGET… stop playin wit me."

The rumors have been running rampant for days. Back on Tuesday, she fired back at haters on X in a since-deleted tweet caught by AllHipHop. “LMAOOO You bum b*tches wish,” she wrote to one user. “Me and offset bought that house in 2019 for 5 million now it’s worth 7. Check the Atlanta market. And no, we not selling it… And if I ever sold it I would just sell my part to Offset since he loves Atlanta. Throwing salt on my home? Hating bad.” She also discussed the drama in an X Spaces conversation.

