Cardi B Asserts That Others Are Using Her As A "Marketing Plan" And Fans Don't Want To Hear It

This claim comes just hours after fans dragged her collab with Rob49.

It's no secret that Cardi B is taking her sweet time getting her sophomore album out on the open market. 2018 was the year she put out her GRAMMY-winning debut LP, Invasion of Privacy. Since that run in the late 2010s decade, the New York rapper has been going fairly strong thanks to a couple of big singles such as "WAP", "Up", as well as several features. With all of this time in between full-length projects, her Barti Gang has been waiting around for the drought to come to an end. You could argue that her staunchest critics want to see the hitmaker do the same, but perhaps for a different reason.

It's clear it has to do with the fact that she is making headlines because of her constant rants on the industry, politics, and her personal life. Additionally, the haters are fed up with Cardi B's victim/overly defensive mentality when it comes to receiving any negativity. A lot of people are feeling this way after asserting that her contemporaries are using her as a "marketing plan". It's not really clear what caused her to lash out, but, according to The Jasmine Brand, it might have something to do with listeners labeling her recent Rob49 collab a bust.

Cardi B's Pleas Fall On Deaf Ears

Regardless, she is done being quiet. "If somebody not bothering or me throwing shots clearly I’m not talkin about them… I was having a very fun July.. I don’t sub btches or bother them.. yall p***y was tickling when these h*es used me as a marketing plan but I gotta stay humble huh?". This left a multitude of fans groaning over her continuous complaining. "Ah, the sympathy and payola has now ran its course. 🍅🍅🍅 girl, log TF outta ya diary, (twitter) and get in a booth. 😌😤 this lady got every excuse why she still hasn’t dropped her sophomore album yet. Lol". Out of all of the comments, this one accurately describes a lot of people's feelings toward Ms. Cardi B.