Cardi B Accused Of Hypersexualizing Herself While Promoting New Rob49 Collab

Cardi B is one of the biggest women rappers in the entire world. Overall, she has numerous hits and a debut album that borders on classic territory. However, it has been over six years since we received an album. This has led to numerous debates, and even led to a beef with Joe Budden. Regardless, Cardi has still put out singles and she is still doing features. For instance, she was recently on the song "On Dat Money" with Rob49.

To help promote the song, Cardi B was on her social media, twerking up a storm in a revealing outfit. Unfortunately for her, this act ultimately led to quite a bit of discourse online. Some felt as though she was hypersexualizing herself. This is a criticism that many women rappers have been facing as of late. However, with this latest video, Cardi got it the worst of any artist we have seen in quite some time. In DJ Akademiks' comments, many were particularly appalled with what they were watching.

Is Cardi B Doing Too Much?

"She really need start rapping about some else fr," one person wrote. "The fact this all women in hip hop rap about in 2024 is repulsive," said another. To be fair, many of these takes and criticisms have existed for a long time. However, they seem to be more prominent than ever. A shift could very well be happening when it comes to the music consumer. Only time will tell whether or not Cardi and others make a shift in their content.

"The fact this all women in hip hop rap about in 2024 is repulsive," said another. To be fair, many of these takes and criticisms have existed for a long time. However, they seem to be more prominent than ever. A shift could very well be happening when it comes to the music consumer. Only time will tell whether or not Cardi and others make a shift in their content.