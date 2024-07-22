Cardi B Jokingly Takes Credit For Joe Biden's Decision, Reveals Thoughts On Kamala Harris

Cardi B Appears In Queens Court After Misdemeanor Guilty Plea In September
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 17: Cardi B departs Queens Court after not meeting her requirements for her misdemeanor guilty plea on January 17, 2023 in New York City. Cardi B violated the terms of her agreement by not fulfilling the 15 days of community service she agreed to in her plea. The judge has given her a second chance and she must fulfill her agreement by March 1st or face jail time. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)
Cardi B had plenty to say about the shocking update.

Cardi B says Joe Biden's decision to drop out and the Democratic party likely switching to having Kamala Harris run against Donald Trump is the correct one. She reacted to the shocking update in the 2024 Presidential Election on social media, Sunday.

“STOP PLAYING WIT ME!!!!” Cardi B captioned a video on Instagram. “Check the date.. said this on JUNE 30TH! Been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate. Y’all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby this what I do!!! Been my passion.. don’t let my accent fool y’all.” Despite the prediction, on X (formerly Twitter) she decided against immediately endorsing Harris. "I need a second honey this hit me too quick …it happened to abruptly I’m actually kinda scared now. Like I got not words," she responded to one fan asking whether she's backing the Vice President.

Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race

ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 21: The letter in which U.S. President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from candidacy on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying a photo of President Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris, on July 21, 2024 in Ankara, Turkiye. (Photo by Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Before Biden's decision to drop out, Cardi stated that she wouldn't be voting for either candidate in the upcoming election. "I don’t f**k with both of y’all n***as," she told Rolling Stone during an interview back in May. She explained: "It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f***ing thing."

Cardi B Reacts To Joe Biden's Decision

Biden's decision comes after weeks of reports that many politicians within the party have been losing faith that he can defeat Donald Trump in the upcoming election. “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in his statement on X. “I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.” He also endorsed Harris to take his place. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cardi B and the 2024 Presidential Election on HotNewHipHop.

