Cardi B Jokingly Takes Credit For Joe Biden's Decision, Reveals Thoughts On Kamala Harris

Cardi B had plenty to say about the shocking update.

Cardi B says Joe Biden's decision to drop out and the Democratic party likely switching to having Kamala Harris run against Donald Trump is the correct one. She reacted to the shocking update in the 2024 Presidential Election on social media, Sunday.

“STOP PLAYING WIT ME!!!!” Cardi B captioned a video on Instagram. “Check the date.. said this on JUNE 30TH! Been told y’all Kamala should’ve been the 2024 candidate. Y’all be trying to play the Bronx education, baby this what I do!!! Been my passion.. don’t let my accent fool y’all.” Despite the prediction, on X (formerly Twitter) she decided against immediately endorsing Harris. "I need a second honey this hit me too quick …it happened to abruptly I’m actually kinda scared now. Like I got not words," she responded to one fan asking whether she's backing the Vice President.

Joe Biden Drops Out Of 2024 Presidential Race

ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 21: The letter in which U.S. President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from candidacy on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying a photo of President Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris, on July 21, 2024 in Ankara, Turkiye. (Photo by Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Before Biden's decision to drop out, Cardi stated that she wouldn't be voting for either candidate in the upcoming election. "I don’t f**k with both of y’all n***as," she told Rolling Stone during an interview back in May. She explained: "It’s just like, damn, y’all not caring about nobody. Then, it really gets me upset that there is solutions to it. There is a solution. I know there’s a solution because you’re spending billions of dollars on any f***ing thing."

Cardi B Reacts To Joe Biden's Decision