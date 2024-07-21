Joe Biden Draws J Cole Comparisons After Dropping Out Of Presidential Race

Fans say the move reminded them of J. Cole in his feud against Kendrick Lamar.

Hip-hop fans on social media have been comparing Joe Biden to J. Cole after the President dropped out of the 2024 election race. The comparisons stem from Cole's decision to bow out of a feud with Kendrick Lamar, earlier this year. Biden declined the nomination for the Democratic party in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

On X (formerly Twitter), several users shared an edited photo of Biden and Cole's face next to one another. One fan wrote: "Biden watched what backing out of a battle did for J. Cole and said y’all go have fun." Another remarked: "I hate the internet, Joe Biden folded, now J Cole trending."

Joe Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race

ANKARA, TURKIYE - JULY 21: The letter in which U.S. President Joe Biden announced his withdrawal from candidacy is being displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying a photo of President Biden and US Vice President Kamala Harris, on July 21, 2024 in Ankara, Turkiye. (Photo by Muhammed Abdullah Kurtar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Biden's decision comes amid reports that many politicians within the party have been losing faith in his ability to properly govern in recent weeks. “While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden wrote in his statement on X (formerly Twitter). “I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision.”

Fans Compare Joe Biden To J Cole