Joe Biden Tries To Decipher Donald Trump's "Black Jobs" Statements

The presidential election is in a weird spot right now. Obviously, it has a lot to do with the recent near tragedy that took place a couple of days ago. Donald Trump was almost assassinated during his Butler, Pennsylvania rally by one Thomas Crooks. The latter was promptly killed seconds after his thankfully inaccurate shots at the former president. Since it transpired, people (presumably Democrats) are claiming that Trump set this whole thing up to help him earn more votes. While that is almost certainly a stretch (an attendee also died), the bump in votes could happen. Because of that, Joe Biden, who still showed grace toward his opponent in a recent public address, he is still looking to get reelected. As the saying goes, "the show must go on". So, it is no surprise that Joe Biden is trying to find any win against Donald Trump that he can.

For example, the current POTUS attempted to decode what his Republican foe meant by his "Black jobs" remarks in last month's debate. According to AllHipHop, Complex and Speedy Morman spoke with Biden about this, as well as Trump's supposed actual relationship with the aforementioned minority. "A Black job is the same as a white job, the same as any other job. But you know what he means by Black jobs. He means menial labor," Biden asserted. That’s what he thinks. He thinks he’s gonna sell golden shoes or sneakers… There’s a reason why we are the most advanced nation in the world, the most progressive nation in the world, and why our economy is the biggest. We’re the only nation in the world that isn’t xenophobic".

Joe Biden Questions Donald Trump's Support Of The Black Community & Vice Versa

Then, in regard to Trump's supposed love for the Black community and the rapper's that have been endorsing him, Biden is questioning that too. "Well, I’m not sure he has that allegiance, number one. Number two, if you look at his record in terms of African Americans and minorities, it’s abysmal the way he handles everything. The answer is, I don’t know if he has hip-hop artists that are supportive of him". There have been plenty of rappers that have been vocal about their affiliation with the former POTUS such as Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, Benny The Butcher, and more.

There have been plenty of rappers that have been vocal about their affiliation with the former POTUS such as Sexyy Red, Kodak Black, Benny The Butcher, and more.