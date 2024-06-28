Donald Trump Clowned Online For His Comments About "Black Jobs"

The Presidential debate was a bit of a mess.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden engaged in the first Presidential debate of the election cycle, last night. Overall, it was not a productive debate by any means. The biggest story was President Joe Biden and his apparent cognitive decline. He did not look good during the debate, and voters are worried that he won't hold up until November. Moreover, there are plenty of folks out there who were appalled by what they heard from Donald Trump, as his rhetoric was divisive.

One issue that Trump has always been a fearmonger on is immigration. He consistently blames immigrants for job loss and various other societal issues. His attacks against immigrants were in full force last night. Although one of his comments had all of Twitter cracking jokes. Below, you can see that he claimed immigrants were taking away "black jobs." That term raised more than a few eyebrows, and a plethora of jokes ensued.

Donald Trump Weighs In

As you can see, many posted memes and jokes about the entire concept of a "black job." It was certainly a bizarre comment from the former President. Voters on Twitter had no idea what he could have meant by this statement. Regardless, it led to some funny jokes as many are now searching for these so-called "black jobs." If anything, this just goes to show that yesterday's debate was a farce. Trump barely wanted to answer the questions, while Biden was unable to at times. For now, it seems like voters are truly appalled by their current choices.

Twitter Reacts