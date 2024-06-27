Amber Rose Goes Full MAGA With Ridiculous Gold Donald Trump Chain

Amber Rose has polarized fans with her recent politics.

Amber Rose is someone who has always been polarizing to the average rap fan. From her relationships with Kanye West to Wiz Khalifa, there are some who believe she is a negative force. Moreover, her recent comments about her racial identity have also caused a bit of strife online. Recently, however, Amber Rose has found herself in the midst of controversy thanks to her comments about Donald Trump. Simply put, she is now a huge MAGA supporter.

Overall, fans have found this to be truly bizarre given her staunch anti-Trump tweets of the past. Despite these tweets, she has ultimately changed her mind completely. Now, she is in full support of the former President, who is set to debate President Joe Biden tonight. In fact, she has prepared for the debate with a new piece of jewelry. In the photo down below, you can see that Rose is now wearing a MAGA hat with a large gold Donald Trump chain.

Amber Rose Isn't Backing Down

Fans were quick to call her out for the Trump support, although she doesn't seem to care. Instead, she is going full steam ahead into the MAGA world. One has to wonder if this is a smart thing for her to do. After all, Donald Trump loves to use hip-hop figures, and the hip-hop adjacent to push an agenda. For now, we will just have to stay tuned to see how this develops. For now, it seems unlikely that Rose changers her mind on any of this.