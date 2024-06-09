Amber Rose Explains Donald Trump Support: "We're Not Brainwashed Anymore"

Amber Rose is still voting for the former President.

Amber Rose reaffirmed her support for Donald Trump while speaking with TMZ on Beverly Blvd in Los Angeles on Friday. She had previously shared a picture with the former president on Instagram in May, endorsing him in the upcoming election. The latest conversation began with a reporter for the outlet asking about a change from her previous stance on supporting women.

"Is Donald Trump not for women's rights issues?" Rose asked. "He's trying to make America great again. That's for women too right? So, there you go." From there, she suggested that Trump's recent guilty verdicts on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records will help him in the upcoming election. "I think people see the injustice in what happened and they want to vote for him more than ever." After that, she explained why some celebrities have begun supporting the former president. "I think we just did our research and we're not brainwashed anymore by the left," she said. "I can say that about myself. All these years I've been brainwashed and I'm not anymore."

Amber Rose Attends National Film & Television Awards Ceremony

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 05: Amber Rose attends the National Film and Television Awards Ceremony at Globe Theatre on December 05, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Rose's initial endorsement of Trump resulted in plenty of backlash on social media. In the comments section of her Instagram post, fans poured on criticism. "Imagine being an 'advocate' for women’s rights and endorsing Trump and his party who reversed Roe V Wade. Wild," one user wrote. Another added: "You’re a Bisexual woman of color that runs a movement that stands up for Women’s rights and their power against anyone that abuses it….that’s literally OPPOSITE of what he supports…"

