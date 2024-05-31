50 Cent Weighs In On Donald Trump’s Conviction

Fans online are debating the ruling extensively online.

For weeks now the political news cycle has followed Donald Trump's ongoing trial very closely. Yesterday it was revealed that the former president has been found guilty. He was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsification of business records. Additionally those spawned from an alleged hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels. As the prosecution painted the picture, he paid to keep the story of an alleged affair quiet until after the 2016 election. It's in the details of how that payment was made that the counts he was eventually convicted of spawned from.

The internet has been full of reactions to the verdict for the past 24 hours and now 50 Cent is weighing in. 50 is no stranger to commenting on just about anything going on in the world. So it's no real surprise he made a post about the major verdict. "Damn man people are angry out here FOR REAL" the caption of his post reads. The post itself is a video of fans of Trump reacting furiously to the guilty verdict. Consequently it sparked a pretty heated debate in the comments of his post. Fans have subsequently started heated debates just about anywhere that anyone is discussing the conviction. Check out what 50 and some of his fans had to say about it below.

50 Cent Shares Donald Trump Verdict Reaction, Sparks Debate

However, posting about the Donald Trump verdict is a shift away from what 50 has been posting about on Instagram for months now, Diddy. With every damning new allegations made against the rap mogul the "In Da Club" rapper has been right there ready to ridicule him on Instagram. Additionally it's even extended to almost anybody involved in any of the lawsuits filed against Diddy.

What do you think of 50 Cent's post showing angry fans reacting to the Donald Trump guilty verdict? Do you think the post he made was sharing any kind of specific political message? Let us know in the comment section below.