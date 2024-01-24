50 Cent Shows Love For Carmelo Anthony

50 Cent has shown love for former NBA star Carmelo Anthony after he praised the long-running Power series. “@carmeloanthony always been my man, me him and @kingjames happen in 03 If we ain’t a BIG DEAL WHO IS ?” Fif wrote on social media. Melo had praised the pop culture monopoly that the STARZ series had, telling 7am In Brooklyn that it was “f-cking crazy, because there’s nothing that can touch that today.”

However, Melo isn't the only one talking about Power as of late. Fif recently issued an acting challenge to Kai Cenat after the streamer asked for a role on the show. "We gotta work it out. Look, we gotta make sure you can play the part, though. Look, look, look! It got to look as if sh-t was expensive. You gotta be dead-a-- serious. I want to see you knock something off," Fif told Cenat during a recent FaceTime call while Cenat was streaming.

50 Cent Wants In On Big3 League

However, love for Melo isn't the only basketball thing that Fif has been involved with as of late. After taking in an NBA game between the Celtics and Rockets, Fif is all in on basketball. However, specifically, he wants to bring Ice Cube's Big3 league to Shreveport. “I had so much fun at the Boston/Rockets game man,” he wrote in the caption. “I told @icecube I want to bring the big 3 to Shreveport, all roads lead to Shreveport it’s a go!" Fif wrote on social media. The G-Unit mogul recently made the Louisana city his base of operations after operating a major film and television studio there.

Unlike traditional sports leagues, the Big3 doesn't have home cities. Instead, the league travels from city to city for each game day. However, Shreveport is not an especially a basketball city. It's primary basketball arena is the home arena of LSU-Shreveport, an NAIA college program. However, it's possible that Fif would be willing to construct a temporary facility to host the league for a gameday.

