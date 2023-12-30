Jadakiss Thanks 50 Cent For Showing His Aunt & Mother Love At Recent Outing

Jadakiss has given love to 50 Cent after showing "nothing but love" to Kiss' mother and aunt at a recent appearance. “Momma love and aunt Bea popped up on @50cent and he showed them nothing but love,” Kiss wrote on Instagram. The kind words come after Kiss urged fans to choose Fif over other touring acts earlier in the year.

“For the music that we do, to see n-ggas up in that kind of caliber, from our cloth of music to have that kind of production and see my n-ggas up there, that sh-t is incredible. I encourage n-ggas to see this. Beyoncé, you better catch that Final Lap Tour. Drake and 21, the Final Lap. Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, catch it. Who else I say? For hardcore Hip Hop lovers and you could only cop one [ticket]?” Kiss said of Fif's "Final Lap" Tour in September.

Read More: Jadakiss Gives Hilarious Reason For Not Liking Horror Films

Carmelo Anthony Rapping Blows Jadakiss Away

However, Fif isn't the only person who has been getting love from Jadakiss. During a recent appearance on 7am in Brooklyn, Carmelo Anthony found a way to wow Kiss. As Kiss gave Usher his flowers for his recently-ended Vegas residency, he also mentioned that he still fondly remembered his time working with Usher. A moment later, Anthony was dropping a perfect cover of Kiss' verse from that collaboration, "Throwback". "He killed it!" Jadakiss exclaimed once Anthony had powered through the verse. You can watch Melo's impromptu performance below. Let us know in the comments what you thought of Melo's performance.

Kiss and Melo have been friends for most of the latter's professional basketball career. After Melo retired in May, Kiss was sure to honor his close friend. As Jadakiss began his performance at an Air Jordan event in July, he played audio from the 2003 NBA Draft, specifically the announcement of Melo going third overall to the Nuggets. Melo was in the crowd and was evidentially touched by the unorthodox shoutout. Kiss has also referred to Anthony as his "little brother" on numerous occasions during their friendship. Furthermore, Kiss' son previously called his dad the "Melo of the [music] industry", drawing yet another parallel between the pair.

Read More: Cam'ron Reveals How He Wanted Jadakiss To Be His It Is What It Is Co-Host

[via]