Cam'ron Reveals How He Wanted Jadakiss To Be His "It Is What It Is" Co-Host

We're glad things worked out differently.

BYAlexander Cole
One Court Draft Week Players House Party

Cam'ron and Mase have been killing it when it comes to It Is What It Is. Overall, this is a show that a lot of people have been loving as of late, and for good reason. It is a sports talk show that flips the traditional format on its head. Ultimately, it feels like a show that centers on two friends having a good time while talking about sports. These two are absolutely hilarious together, and there is never a dull moment to be found on the show. Furthermore, they continue to bring on some great guests.

Recently, Complex named them as part of their top 10 sports media personalities list. As part of this, Cam was interviewed and he gave some interesting information on the show's origins. For instance, originally, the show was going to be with Jadakiss. However, due to some scheduling conflicts, Cam was set on doing the show by himself. Luckily, Mase stepped up to the plate, and the rest was history. Now, the show is doing better than anyone could have imagined.

Cam'ron Explains The Process

Cam'Ron of Dip Set during New Era Caps Celebrity Design Session Featuring Dip Set at Def Jam Offices in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

“Initially, I wanted Jadakiss to be my co-host,” he said. “So it was supposed to be me and Jadakiss, but Jada is busy as well. Jada got shit to do, so he never came. He kept saying he’s gonna come, and it’s not his fault but he’s busy as well. But that was my plan to do this show with me and Kiss. One day I was like, I’ll do this shit by myself. I’m gonna just have guests, and I had Ma$e as a guest."

Let us know what you think of this revelation. Would Jada have been a better co-host? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports and music worlds. We will always keep you informed on your favorite personalities.

