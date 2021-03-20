television
- MusicKid Cudi Says Next Album Will Come Out In A Few Years While He Focuses On FilmThe Cleveland crooner said that his next musical project is almost done, and told fans to expect an LP every other year amid his film strides.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesJohn Boyega To Star In "The Book Of Eli" Prequel Series: What We KnowJohn Boyega is set to star in and executive produce a new prequel series called The Book Of Eli. We're looking at the details of the series.By Paul Barnes
- TVThe Best & Most Anticipated Shows Arriving In 2024There are new shows in 2024 releasing on television and streaming services and we've got some of the best ones on this list. By Paul Barnes
- TVCam'ron Reveals How He Wanted Jadakiss To Be His "It Is What It Is" Co-HostWe're glad things worked out differently.By Alexander Cole
- TVIce Spice And Nicki Minaj Question On "Jeopardy!" Has Contests Lost: WatchWhile one contestant was not wrong, he had the wrong answer for this question. By Zachary Horvath
- TV7 Hip Hop TV Theme SongsRap TV theme songs have been used across the years, most commonly in the 90s and early 2000s. By Paul Barnes
- TVRemembering Bob Barker: "The Price Is Right" IconBob Barker was an iconic figure in the television and game show world. We look back on his 99 years of life in light of his passing.By Paul Barnes
- TVWendy Williams's Son Says He Fears For Her LifeHear what her son has gone through trying to get updates on his mom's condition. By Lavender Alexandria
- SportsFloyd Mayweather Shows Off His Insanely Large TVsFloyd Mayweather continues to flaunt his wealth.By Alexander Cole
- TVRick Ross & Killer Mike Get Some Laughs On "Dave"The latest episode of "Dave" and its tour involves possible Twitter beef with Killer Mike and an attempt to recover Rick Ross' stolen chair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TV50 Cent Deletes Instagram Post About Exposing TV IndustryReportedly, 50 posted on Instagram that the "TV is going to go black" if he's allowed to speak on his experiences in the industry.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVGrammys Ratings Experience Significant IncreaseThe Grammy awards ceremony reaches its highest ratings since 2020. By Emily Burr
- MoviesNicki Minaj Hints At On-Screen Collab With 50 Cent: "It's Not 'Power'"Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent might have something for the big screen in the works. By Aron A.
- TVStephen A. Smith Reveals His Symptoms After Catching COVID-19Stephen A. Smith spoke out about his positive test from over the weekend.By Alexander Cole
- TVWhat's Next For Max Kellerman?With Max Kellerman exiting "First Take," there are still plenty of avenues for him to keep his heightened profile.By Alexander Cole
- TVWatch New Trailer Season 2 Of "Wu-Tang: An American Saga"The second season of the Wu-Tang origin story is on the way.By Milca P.
- SportsSkip Bayless' Most Hilarious MomentsLove him or hate him, Skip Bayless has given fans some pretty hilarious moments.By Alexander Cole