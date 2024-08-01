50 Cent Announces New TV Network With Lionsgate

BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 02: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson speaks onstage at the BMF/STARZ – For Your Consideration 2024, on May 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for STARZ)
50 Cent's television empire continues to grow, and while we don't know what this new network will include, we're sure he'll highlight his projects.

50 Cent has one of the most expansive and rapidly growing media empires in hip-hop, and it seems like it got a big boost today. Moreover, the G-Unit mogul announced the launch of a new television network in partnership with Lionsgate, which should be a very exciting endeavor for him. "Excited to officially announce my brand new Live TV FAST Channel created in partnership with Lionsgate, 50 CENT ACTION," he captioned a recent Instagram post. "Get ready for non-stop action, exclusive content, and your favorite movies and shows all for FREE! Sign up now to stay in the loop and get the latest updates. You won’t wanna miss this! Tap the link in bio for more info. Let’s get it! #50Cent #50Action #FreeTV 50CentAction.com."

However, this comes amid a difficult and sad time for 50 Cent, as his grandfather Curtis Jackson Sr. recently passed away at 91. "You do know none of this s**t really matters, [winking emoji] we can’t take it with us," he wrote of the loss. "I lost my Grandfather last night, now he can go everywhere with me. My old man is tuff act to follow, he sacrificed for all of us. He made me smile every time I saw him. The Last time he went to the hospital he was dehydrated so the nurse couldn’t find a vein. I came in, I said pop you alright? He said no, she stick me again and I’m a start shooting. LOL I almost fell out! South Side we out side WTF!"

50 Cent To Launch New TV Network

Elsewhere, though, 50 Cent has also reflected on his storied career recently, remarking on how he regrets certain rap beefs going too far for too long. "Look, I think we wasted too much time arguing," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "Me and Fat Joe, me and Cam'ron. There’s other guys like Jada [Jadakiss], we cleared it up easier. But we wasted time because it was just the competitive nature. It wasn’t like we crossed paths and had real heat for each other. It went on more with Joe because he’s more like me, he’s closer in character to me. When we’re at odds, we are at odds, and we did that for a long time. And because of his loyalty to Irv [Gotti] and Ja [Rule], because he worked with them, I was seeing him not be happy from the things that were making me happy.

"It’s easy for me to say, ‘F**k you’ if what makes me happy makes you unhappy," 50 Cent concluded. "Then, we’re not on the same page and it turns into some s**t, and I couldn’t pinpoint what exactly happened. When you look back at it, you go, ‘Wait, what happened?’" 50 Cent concluded. "Because we didn’t even have no altercation or no specific thing that created it. Now he’s like my friend. I don’t care that he has relationships with people that I don’t. Because he’s always had those relationships." Hopefully he doesn't regret this new TV network.

