50 Cent And Fat Joe Sit Courtside Together During The Knicks' Christmas Day Victory Against Bucks

Ever since the New York Knicks stole Jalen Brunson from the Dallas Mavericks about a year and a half ago, the franchise is finally seeing success again. Last season they dismissed the upstart Cleveland Cavaliers in five games. Then, they lost to the Miami Heat in a physical second-round playoff series in six. The Knicks look to be heading back toward another solid season. Currently, Tom Thibodeau's squad sits in sixth place in the ultra-competitive Eastern Conference.

They are only a game out of fourth, so it is anyone's game right now. Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle led them closer to that goal after picking up an impressive win against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks leading scorers were the aforementioned players. Brunson poured in 38, besting Giannis Antetokounmpo's 32 for the 129-122 victory.

The Knicks Always Bring Out The Stars

They were possibly inspired by all of the stars that showed out at Madison Square Garden. For the Christmas spectacle, New York's finest rap legends were in attendance. 50 Cent and Fat Joe ended their old beef earlier this year and are now becoming closer and closer friends. They were caught on camera at the Knicks game, sitting courtside together. Both were dripped out in large, cozy jackets. Holidays and sports do help heal everything.

How big of a win was this for the home team? Are they a serious threat in the Eastern Conference?

